The seasonal change of the sun's position will interfere with TV programming through March 8th. The interference typically occurs twice a year for a 4 to 5 day time period.
"It's related to the sun's position in the sky and how it affects the satellite sending the TV signals back to Earth," according to Scottie Summerlin with EPB. Over 350 networks will experience sun interference at some point in the coming days. The interference will likely occur between Noon and 5:15 eastern time. The issues will range from freezing or pausing of programming to total loss of picture. Fortunately, programming will restore automatically within a couple of minutes.
Local TV stations including Local 3 News will not be impacted by the ongoing solar interference.