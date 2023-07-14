Good morning, we have another hot and muggy day ahead. Today will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs from 88-94. Because it will be so humid outside today, the heat index will be a factor, especially this afternoon. Max heat indices should range from 101-105 with peak heating. Please, drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade or A/C today. Additionally, there will be a chance for a few isolated showers/storms for your Friday. Tonight will be warm with lows from the upper 60s to 75.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a couple of rounds of storms possible as broken storm lines move into our area from the west. The two main windows look to be from about 9am-3pm and again in the evening. In between any rain, it’ll still be hot with highs from 85-91.
Sunday will have more sunshine and less rain with a partly sunny sky and only isolated showers/storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Then, the heat will build next work week with highs from 90-95. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday should primarily be dry with mostly sunny skies.