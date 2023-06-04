We will remain in Storm Alert Weather mode for the remainder of your Sunday for the potential of strong to severe storms. The storm activity is currently across the North Georgia mountains into Western North Carolina. Several storms have had gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and even small hail. Most of the valley will remain dry through 6 PM, but a few storms will fire up later this evening. The storm activity will be very hit or miss for valley locations, but any storm that pops up could turn severe. Showers and storms will fade after sunset, with temperatures dropping into the 60s.
Monday will be another hot day, with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon, especially for the higher elevations outside of Chattanooga.
Tuesday and Wednesday will remain hot as highs approach 90 degrees afternoon. Pop-up storm chances will be around each afternoon, but the coverage will be low. Temperatures will turn slightly cooler Thursday and Friday as a back door cold front pushes the heat and humidity to our south.
