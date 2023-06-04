Today will be a Storm Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong to severe storms during the afternoon. The first part of the day will be dry, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will develop between 2-7 PM and gradually die down after sunset. There will be the potential for a few severe storms with gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Riverbend attendees need to keep an eye on the sky this afternoon!
Monday will be another hot day, with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon, especially for the higher elevations outside of Chattanooga.
Tuesday and Wednesday will remain hot as highs approach 90 degrees afternoon. Pop-up storm chances will be around each afternoon, but the coverage will be low. Temperatures will turn slightly cooler Thursday and Friday as a back door cold front pushes the heat and humidity to our south.
