Tonight will feature a clear sky with overnight lows dropping into the mid 60s.
Sunday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong to severe storms during the afternoon. The first part of the day will be dry, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will develop between 2-7 PM and gradually die down after sunset. There will be the potential for a few severe storms with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Riverbend attendees need to keep an eye on the sky on Sunday!
Temperatures will drop into the 80s early next week as a backdoor cold front drives the heat and humidity south toward the Gulf Coast. Afternoon storm chances will be around through Wednesday before drier air settles in by the end of the week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.