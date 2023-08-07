Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms will affect our area this afternoon.
KEY TIMING: 12:45-7PM ET from W to E
THREATS: The primary concern will be damaging wind gusts of 50-70mph. This wind may cause tree damage and power outages this afternoon. Large hail, an isolated tornado, and localized flooding will also be possible. Please, stay weather aware!
All of our Tennessee Counties and Cherokee County in NC are under a TORNADO WATCH until 7pm ET / 6pm CT.
All of our Georiga and Alabama Counties are under a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 8pm ET / 7pm CT.
Conditions will ease up tonight with partly cloudy skies, and the humidity will drop a bit with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with scattered showers in the late morning through the afternoon and highs near 87. Wednesday will reach the upper 80s with scattered PM showers/storms. Some of these storms may be strong to severe. More rain will return on Thursday with cooler highs in the low to mid-80s. Friday will hit 90 with some additional scattered storms.