The main line of strong to severe storms has passed to our east, but we are not out of the woods just yet. We are tracking an additional line of strong storms moving across Middle Tennessee and Alabama. This line of storms could contain gusty winds, hail, and potentially a brief spin-up tornado. These storms will push across the area between 4-7 PM. Conditions will begin to clear after 7 PM, with skies gradually clearing overnight. Remain WEATHER AWARE until the severe threat passes for good!
After the cold front passes to our east, temperatures will begin dropping tonight into Friday. Temperatures throughout Friday will range from the 30s to the lower 40s. Scattered snow showers will develop Friday morning and continue on and off through Saturday morning for communities in the higher elevations. Several inches of snow will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau, with up to a foot of snow along the TN/NC line. Some of the heavier snow showers could even result in a quick dusting to half an inch for valley communities.
Snow showers will wrap up for most areas Friday night, with calm conditions returning for the weekend!
