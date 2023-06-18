Happy Father's Day! Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s this evening with a mix of sun clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible after 6 PM with a 30-40% coverage, especially for our western communities. Rain chances will increase after sunset into the overnight hours as temperatures slowly drop back into the upper 60s.
Daily storm chances will be likely this upcoming work week as we enter an active pattern across the Tennessee Valley. The best chance for rain will be Monday through Thursday as a cut-off low-pressure system meanders across the Southeast. A few strong to severe storms will be possible each day, but the overall severe threat looks low. 2-4" of rain with localized higher amounts will be possible through Thursday.
Active weather will continue through the weekend, with pop-up storm chances from Friday through Sunday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.