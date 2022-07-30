Happy Friday! Today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures ranging from 85-89 degrees. A few showers and storms will be around this morning, with rain coverage gradually increasing this afternoon. Some areas across the Tennessee Valley have received quite a bit of rainfall this week, and any additional rain today could cause minor flooding. There will also be the potential for frequent lightning and 30-40 mph wind gusts with any storm that develops throughout the day. Spotty heavy downpours will linger tonight as lows drop back into the 70s.
Sunday and Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies, keeping temperatures in the 80s. Showers and storms will be around each day as a cold front remains in the area. There will be dry periods through Monday with just enough peeks of sunshine to get in a few outdoor activities.
Storm chances will continue Tuesday, with highs returning to the 90s. Rain chances will dwindle by the middle of the week, with temperatures ramping up into the mid-90s.
