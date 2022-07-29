Happy Friday! Today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures topping out around 90 degrees. Showers and storms will become more numerous around lunchtime and continue into the evening hours. There is a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe storms with damaging wind gusts. The main concern for today will be the threat of heavy rainfall and localized flooding. On and off showers and storms will continue tonight as lows drop back into the 70s.
Saturday and Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs remaining in the 80s. Showers and storms will be around each day, especially during the afternoon and evening. There will be dry periods throughout the weekend with just enough sunshine to get in a few outdoor activities.
Storm chances will continue into Monday, with highs holding steady in the 80s. The heat will crank up into the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday as rain chances drop back to the 20-30% range.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.