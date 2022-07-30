Another steamy afternoon is in store for the Tennessee Valley as temperatures hold steady in the 80s with heat indices in the 90s. Scattered showers and storms are popping up quickly over NW Georgia and will continue to increase in coverage over the next several hours. Slow-moving storms could lead to localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Showers and storms will continue tonight before gradually tapering off after 11 PM. Low temperatures will range from 70-75 degrees.
Sunday and Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies, keeping temperatures in the 80s. Showers and storms will be around each day as a cold front remains in the area. There will be dry periods through Monday with just enough peeks of sunshine to get in a few outdoor activities.
Storm chances will continue Tuesday, with highs returning to the 90s. Rain chances will dwindle by the middle of the week, with temperatures ramping up into the mid-90s.
