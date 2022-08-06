Happy Saturday! We will start the day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. Highs will range from 86-91 degrees this afternoon, with scattered showers and storms developing after 1 PM. Localized flooding and gusty winds will be possible as storms get going later today. Isolated showers and storms will continue tonight as lows drop back into the 70s.
Another round of afternoon scattered showers and storms will fire up Sunday. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper-80s. Pack that umbrella if you have any outdoor plans this weekend!
A wet pattern will continue to be in place Monday through Thursday. The highest coverage of thunderstorms will be during the afternoon and evening each day. Localized flooding will be possible with the slower-moving storms throughout the week. Higher rain chances will keep temperatures in the 80s. Slightly cooler air and drier conditions will arrive this weekend.
