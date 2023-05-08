Stormy weather will continue tonight as overnight lows drop into the lower 60s. A marginal (level 1/5) severe risk will be in place tonight for the potential of isolated damaging wind gusts and small hail. Periods of heavy rain will be possible, leading to localized flooding in areas with poor drainage.
Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday as unsettled weather continues for much of the Southeast. Temperatures will reach the 80s each afternoon, with overnight lows in the 60s. Dry weather will settle back in by the middle of the week.
