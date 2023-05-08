Good morning, please be careful driving this morning, especially if you travel before sunrise. Heavy rain continues for many communities across our area from the overnight hours. This rain/storm coverage will last through the morning commute, and wrap up by about 9-10am ET. Then, the rest of the day will have spotty shower/storm chances with a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Tonight, we’ll be watching areas to the north of us once again for another storm complex to develop and move into our area during the early morning hours of Tuesday. Like last night, an isolated severe storm may be possible with strong gusty winds and hail. Lightning and heavy rainfall, which may lead to localized flooding, will be threats, too.
Once the storms end Tuesday morning, the rest of the day should be relatively dry with a nice mix of sun and clouds and highs near 84. Wednesday looks to be great with a mostly sunny sky and in the low 80s. Thursday will primarily be dry as well with only an isolated shower/storm chance and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Then, scattered showers/storms (30-40%) return on Friday and Saturday with isolated activity on Sunday (20%). Highs will be in the low 80s on Friday and reach the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.