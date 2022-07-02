Happy Saturday! Scattered showers and storms will continue firing up into the evening before gradually fading away around sunset. Heavy downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning will be the main concern with this round of storms. For those that manage to dodge the rain today, prepare for hot and humid conditions as you venture out to enjoy local fourth of July events.
Storm coverage will be higher on Sunday as a front stalls across the area. Once again, the best chance of rain will be during the afternoon and evening. Slow-moving storms could result in brief flooding concerns in low-lying areas. Temperatures will remain hot as highs top out in the lower-90s.
The hot, muggy pattern will continue for your Fourth of July festivities on Monday. If you plan to hit the lake or grill out, there will be a few storms to dodge during the afternoon. Fortunately, most of the showers and storms will die out before the firework shows get started!
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.