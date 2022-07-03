Happy Sunday! Scattered showers and storms will continue this evening before gradually fizzling around sunset. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible through 8 PM. The main severe threats will be gusty winds, quarter sized hail, and cloud-to-ground lightning. Tonight, skies will remain partly cloudy, with lows dropping into the 70s.
The hot, muggy pattern will continue for your Fourth of July festivities on Monday. If you plan to hit the lake or grill out, there will be a few storms to dodge during the afternoon. Fortunately, rain chances will dwindle around sunset as those firework displays get underway.
The rest of the work week will feature a typical July pattern. Highs will range from the low to mid-90s, with index values ranging from 100-105 degrees. Afternoon pop-up showers will be around, especially late in the week. These storms will be very hit or miss throughout the week, so some areas may go several days without seeing any rain.
