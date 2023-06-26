Good morning, storms will clip our northern area this early morning with the potential of damaging wind gusts, lightning, and hail. The risk for any strong to severe storms will be greatest for Bledsoe, Rhea, Meigs, McMinn, Monroe, and Cherokee Counties. Additionally, localized flooding will be possible in these locations. Rain will wrap up by about 6am ET.
The rest of today will be about the heat and humidity. Today will be mostly sunny with highs from about 85-91 and max heat indices in the mid-90s. There will only be a slim chance of an additional spotty storm with a westerly breeze. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low to mid-60s.
Tuesday will have plentiful sunshine and hit the upper 80s to 90 with gusts around 20mph from the W to NW. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high, thin clouds and highs around 90. Then, for Thursday, the heat turns up a notch. Highs will be near 95 with a small isolated shower chance. Greater rain returns Thursday night. Next, Friday and Saturday will be sweltering! Highs will be in the mid-90s with heat index values in the 100s. Your only relief will come in the form of scattered showers/storms. Sunday won’t be quite as hot and muggy, but it’ll still be around 90 with additional scattered storms.