Good morning, today will be very warm once again with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It’ll be mostly sunny this morning with clouds gradually increasing in the afternoon with an approaching cold front from the north. The front will also bring the chance for scattered showers after 1pm ET to our Tennessee and North Carolina communities and later move south into Georgia and Alabama. Rainfall will primarily be light.
One other thing to note for today will be the Air Quality. Canadian wildfire smoke will be densest across our area today before clearing out tonight. You’ll notice a haze in the sky, and the smoke will affect air quality. The AQI will be in the top end of the Moderate category for most of the area, which is still considered acceptable. However, there is an Air Quality Alert that will be in effect until midnight tonight for Cherokee County in NC. Particulate matter concentrations may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. Be advised if you have respiratory issues and limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
Tonight, after a few spotty showers, cooler and drier air will move into our area, setting up for a wonderful couple of days. Thursday will have clearing clouds, becoming mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday will be sunny with a high of 84, and Saturday will only have a few clouds with a high of 88. Then, scattered showers will return on Sunday.