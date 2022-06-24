TWRA typically receives increased calls about black bear sightings during the early summer months.
Bear cubs begin to venture out on their own this time of the year after spending a year with their mother. These bear cubs often venture into unfamiliar territory searching for food, water, and shelter.
As humans become more active during the summer, bear encounters become more likely.
Although bear sightings are more common in the mountains, occasional bear sightings occur in higher populated areas such as Chattanooga.
Black bears are typically cautious and avoid contact with humans, but conflicts between the two can arise.
During a close encounter with a black bear, spread out your arms to make yourself appear large. Make as much noise as possible, and use bear spray if you have any handy. After the bear leaves, never follow it.
If you want to avoid a bear encounter altogether, here are some steps to take:
- Never approach bears.
- Secure pet food, garbage, and recycling.
- Remove bird feeders as bears become more active.
- Clean and store grills after use.
- Dispose of all fruits and vegetables if you have a garden.
- Keep gates closed.
Mime Barnes with TWRA also encourages residents to never intentionally feed a black bear, "When a bear is habituated to human foods. When it goes toward humans for food, it creates a dangerous situation. So our goal is never to have a bear associate humans and foods," says Barnes.
For additional bear safety tips, visit bearwise.org