Happy Sunday! After a cold start, temperatures have warmed into the 70s this afternoon. The rest of your Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, with temperatures gradually falling back into the 60s this evening. Temperatures will be mild tonight as lows dip to around 50 degrees.
Cloud cover will increase Monday as moisture moves back into the region. A few showers will develop during the afternoon, but the bulk of the rain chances will remain to our west. Temperatures will warm into the upper-70s to lower-80s on Tuesday, with a few showers possible.
Rain chances will increase Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches from the west. A few strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday night, but the highest severe threat will remain to our west. Showers will end Thursday morning with drier conditions setting up for the end of the week. Seasonable temperatures in the 70s will be around as we move into the weekend.
