Happy Saturday! Spring-like conditions will prevail this evening as temperatures hold steady in the mid to upper-70s. Tree pollen is high today, so those with allergies need to keep that in mind before heading out and about. Tonight will remain mild as lows drop into the upper-50s.
We will be on record watch again on Sunday as highs approach the 80-degree mark. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy. A spotty evening shower will be possible, but most of us will remain dry.
Monday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms will break out across the Tennessee Valley between 3-10 PM. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather. The main threat will be straight-line winds of 60+ mph, but a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. Be sure to have multiple reliable sources to receive watches and warnings on Monday!
After the front moves to our east, much cooler temperatures will settle in for the middle of the week. On and off rain chances will continue through Friday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.