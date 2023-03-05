Temperatures will remain in the 70s this afternoon before gradually falling into the 50s and 60s this evening. Tonight will feature calm conditions and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.
The pleasant stretch of weather will continue Monday into Tuesday, with temperatures bumping up into the mid to upper 70s. A weak front will pass through Tuesday morning, but any rain chances will remain well to our south. Tree pollen counts will be high this week, so be prepared before heading out the door each morning.
Cooler temperatures will begin to nudge back into the Tennessee Valley by the end of the week as highs return to the 50s. Rain chances will return to the forecast Thursday into Friday as our next weather maker moves in from the west.
