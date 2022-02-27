Happy Sunday! Skies will remain cloudy this evening, with temperatures holding steady in the 40s. A few spotty light showers will be possible before 8 PM, especially along the Plateau.
Tonight, skies will gradually transition from partly cloudy to mostly clear. Temperatures will drop into the lower-30s making for a cold start to Monday morning.
Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine. Highs will return to the 60s, with overnight lows ranging from 34-38 degrees.
A warming trend will continue through the rest of the week as highs reach the 70s Wednesday through Friday. The first part of your weekend will be dry, with rain chances returning by Sunday afternoon. Enjoy the dry, spring-like week ahead!
