Happy Saturday! Spotty showers will be around for the rest of the evening, with temperatures holding steady in the 70s. Any rainfall will be light and unimpactful to any outdoor plans. Gusty winds of 25-30 mph will hang around for the next several hours before gradually dying down tonight. A few lingering showers will be possible tonight through Sunday morning before dry weather takes back over.
The next big weather story will be the near-record November warmth. Daytime highs will range from the upper-70s to lower-80s Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees warmer than average for this time of year.
This stretch of warm November temperatures will abruptly end next weekend as much colder air returns to the Tennessee Valley.
