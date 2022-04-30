Happy Saturday! Another warm day is in store for the Tennessee Valley as highs push into the 80s this afternoon. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds with gusty winds of 15-25 mph developing after lunchtime. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible late today into the overnight hours.
Rain chances will increase Sunday as a cold front pushes across the area. Sporadic heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms will develop throughout the day, but any severe threat will stay to our north. Highs will top out around 80 degrees.
Temperatures will ramp up into the mid to upper-80s Monday and Tuesday, with a mix of sun and clouds. Pop-up isolated showers and storms will be possible each evening. A similar pattern will continue Wednesday through Friday with storms firing during the heat of the day. Highs will range from the low to mid-80s through Friday.
