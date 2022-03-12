Periods of light to moderate snow will transition to flurries through the mid-morning. The rest of your Saturday will feature cold and windy conditions, with temperatures holding steady below freezing.
Preliminary Snow Totals:
Decatur- 5"
Sweetwater- 4.7"
Athens- 4"
Fall Creek Falls- 4"
Spring City-3.5"
Cleveland- 3.5"
Ten Mile- 3"
Collegedale- 3"
Dayton- 2.7"
Hixson- 2"
Ooltewah- 2"
Dunlap- 2"
Mowbray Mountain- 2"
North Chattanooga- 1.5"
Temperatures will be dangerously cold tonight, with lows dropping into the teens area-wide. Some locations along the Plateau could even fall into the single digits! Roadways will become very slick during the overnight hours.
Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, with temperatures returning to the 40s and 50s by the afternoon. A nice warming trend will continue into next week, so the snow will not stick around too long!