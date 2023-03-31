Happy Friday! Today will be mild, with on-and-off showers throughout the day. Winds will pick up from the south with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Local 3's Storm Alert Weather mode will be activated tonight into Saturday morning as we track our next round of severe weather.
The current timing looks to be between 1-6 AM ET Saturday, with impacts moving from west to east. Chattanooga and points westward are under a level 2/5 risk, while areas to the east are under a level 1/5 risk. This system will be very similar to the one that moved through last Friday, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. Initially, a low-end tornado threat will exist for our western communities, but that threat will dwindle as the storms move eastward. Rainfall of up to an inch will be possible through Saturday morning, which could lead to minor street flooding. Stay WEATHER AWARE tonight!
After the storms roll through, the remainder of Saturday will feature gusty winds and sunshine! The nice weather will stick around through Sunday, with highs remaining in the 70s through this weekend.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.