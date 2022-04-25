Good evening! It has been another warm, sunny day across the Tennessee Valley as temperatures have climbed back into the 80s. Cloud cover will increase this evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers and a few isolated storms will be possible along the Plateau throughout the evening. Rain chances will increase across the Valley after 9 PM EDT and continue into the overnight hours. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but the overall severe threat will remain low. Low temperatures drop into the 50s.
A few lingering showers will be around Tuesday morning before tapering off during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be much cooler on Tuesday as highs remain in the 60s. Total rainfall for Monday evening and Tuesday will be 0.1-0.3” on average, with isolated pockets up to 1” from storms.
Wednesday through Friday will primarily be dry with only an isolated storm chance Firday afternoon. Highs will rebound from the low 70s Wednesday to near 80 degrees by Friday.
