Rain showers will gradually taper off from north to south this evening. Additional rainfall amounts will be light, but there will be wet roadways to contend with if you have plans to be out and about this evening. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s overnight, with areas of patchy fop developing after 11 PM. Areas of fog will linger Sunday morning before clearing after 9 AM. The rest of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the mid-60s.
Another round of showers and storms will swing through Monday. The best chance of rain will be during the afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible, especially north of the Tennessee state line. Conditions will improve Tuesday as sunny skies make a return.
Cloud cover and rain chances will return Wednesday evening as low pressure develops along the Gulf Coast. Periods of heavy rain will be possible through Friday afternoon. Due to the slow-moving nature of this system, several inches of rain will be possible from Wednesday evening through Friday.
