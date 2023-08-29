Good morning, we have another busy weather day ahead with additional times of rain and thunderstorms. New rainfall may lead to spots of localized flooding, so please, be careful. There are three active Flash Flood Warnings in Georgia for the morning commute timeframe for portions of Gordon, Fannin, Gilmer, and Union Counties. Also, watch for patchy fog this morning. Today will be mostly cloudy with highs from 80-85 with those thunderstorms. Tonight, rain will diminish with lows from 65-70.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy as well with some clearing for our western counties as we’ll be covered with the cloud deck from Idalia. We’ll have minimal effects here locally from the tropical system, but do expect a few isolated showers/storms for our southeastern communities and breezy conditions from the northeast. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. Humidity will gradually fall throughout Wednesday.
Then, we will have beautiful weather for the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies. Thursday and Friday will remain slightly below normal in the mid-80s. Saturday will reach the upper 90s, and then Sunday will be back up around 90. Labor Day will be hot at 92 with a lot of sunshine and a few clouds.