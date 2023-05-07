Happy Sunday! Today will start off dry, with temperatures soaring into the mid 80s by this afternoon. Warm temperatures and increasing moisture will lead to pop-up showers and storms developing after 4 PM ET. The latest short-term forecast models are picking up on a complex of storms pushing in from the north during the late evening. This complex of storms could bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the Tennessee Valley between 6-11 PM ET. There is a lot of uncertainty with today's forecast, so continue to check back for updates.
The stormy weather will continue tonight as overnight lows drop into the lower 60s. Periods of heavy rain will be possible, leading to localized flooding in areas with poor drainage.
Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday as unsettled weather continues for much of the Southeast. Temperatures will reach the 80s each afternoon, with overnight lows in the 60s. Dry weather will settle back in by the middle of the week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.