Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day as impactful weather moves across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon. Showers and storms will break out during the mid-morning for our western communities and spread eastward throughout the afternoon. Most of the thunderstorm activity will remain below severe limits, but there will be the chance for a strong to severe storm for our Alabama and Georgia communities. The rain will taper off from west to east between 6-8 PM ET with a drying trend overnight. Rainfall totals of 0.5-1" will be possible through Saturday evening. There are several outdoor events today, so remember to pay close attention to the weather!
Sunday will be the 'pick' day of the weekend as the sunshine returns. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s with lower humidity! It is shaping up to be a perfect day for Ironman 70.3.
Next week will be mainly quiet, with only a slim chance of a shower on Monday. Tuesday through Friday will remain dry with comfortable humidity for late May. Daytime highs will top out in the lower 80s each afternoon, with overnight lows in the 50s.