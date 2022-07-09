Several rounds of showers and storms will move across the Tennessee Valley for your Saturday. The first wave of storms will move through this morning around daybreak. Additional pop-up storms will fire this afternoon during the heat of the day. There is a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe storms, with the main concerns being damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible with some of the slower-moving storms. It will be slightly cooler as temperatures max out around 90 degrees. Heat index values may reach 100 degrees if the sun pops out this afternoon.
Showers and storms will gradually end overnight as lows fall into the lower-70s.
Rain coverage will be lower on Sunday as drier air starts to push into the area. Our main rain chances will come in the form of spotty pop-up afternoon storms. High temperatures will range from 86-90 degrees.
Monday and Tuesday will feature mainly dry conditions, with highs topping out around 90 degrees each day. Our next round of storms will arrive mid-week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.