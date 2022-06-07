A stormy day is in store for the Tennessee Valley as a disturbance approaches from the west. Scattered showers and storms will break out this morning and continue throughout the day. A few storms may reach severe limits, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts and small hail. Locally heavy rainfall of 1-2" will be possible through this evening. Thick cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
Another day of showers and storms is likely on Wednesday. Pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible, with a few strong to severe storms developing during the afternoon and evening. Once again, the main severe threats will be gusty winds and small hail.
A few spotty showers will be possible on Thursday, but most of the area will get a break from the rain. The break will be short-lived as another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday into Saturday. High temperatures will range from the low to mid-80s through the end of the week.
