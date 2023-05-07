Happy Sunday! Temperatures have soared into the 80s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Cloud cover will build this evening as a line of storms approaches from the north. It is still unclear how well the line will hold together, but it does appear that storms will break out from north to south between 6-11 PM ET. A marginal (level 1/5) severe risk will be in place this evening for the potential of isolated damaging wind gusts and small hail. Keep a close eye on the radar if you have plans to be out and about this evening!
The stormy weather will continue tonight as overnight lows drop into the lower 60s. Periods of heavy rain will be possible, leading to localized flooding in areas with poor drainage.
Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday as unsettled weather continues for much of the Southeast. Temperatures will reach the 80s each afternoon, with overnight lows in the 60s. Dry weather will settle back in by the middle of the week.
