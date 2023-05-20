We will remain in Storm Alert Weather mode this afternoon as impactful weather continues to move across the Tennessee Valley. Scattered showers and a few storms will persist through the evening hours before gradually tapering off between 9-10 PM ET. The severe threat will remain low, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall totals of 0.5-1" will be the average across the area as the rain wraps up later tonight. Tonight will feature clearing skies with overnight lows dropping into the 50s and 60s.
Sunday will be the 'pick' day of the weekend as the sunshine returns. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s with lower humidity! It is shaping up to be a perfect day for Ironman 70.3.
Next week will be mainly quiet, with only a slim chance of a shower on Monday. Tuesday through Friday will remain dry with comfortable humidity for late May. Daytime highs will top out in the lower 80s each afternoon, with overnight lows in the 50s.