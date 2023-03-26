Happy Sunday! The rest of the afternoon will feature a mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the 70s. Cloud cover will increase this evening as a frontal boundary lifts to the north. Another round of scattered showers and storms will break out after 9 PM and continue through Monday morning. Tonight's storms will remain below severe limits for the most part, but a strong storm or two will be possible for our Alabama and Georgia communities. Rain and storm chances will gradually taper off Monday morning.
The remainder of Monday will feature sunshine and warm temperatures in the 70s. Outside of a stray shower chance Tuesday morning, the nice weather will continue through the middle of the week. Temperatures will turn slightly cooler Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
The quiet streak of weather will end Friday and Saturday as a cold front brings another round of showers and storms to the area. This next system will likely pose another severe threat, but it is too early for specifics. Continue to check back for updates!