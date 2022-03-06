Happy Sunday! Temperatures will hold steady in the mid-70s before gradually falling into the 60s this evening. Tonight will remain will mild as temperatures drop to around 60-degrees.
Monday will be a Storm Alert Weather day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front between Noon and 6 PM. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Tennessee Valley under a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe storms. The main threat will be damaging straight-line winds, but a spin-up tornado will be possible. Seasonable temperatures will settle in behind the cold front.
Another round of showers will move back into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. An additional half of an inch of rainfall will be possible. Unsettled weather will continue through Friday before another shot of cold air arrives this weekend. We could even be dealing with a little bit of wintry weather in the higher elevations Friday night.
