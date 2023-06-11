Today will be a Storm Alert Weather Day as we monitor the potential for strong to severe storms. Showers and storms will fire up after 6 PM and continue into the evening. Severe storms will be likely between 7 PM and midnight as multiple clusters of storms move through the Tennessee Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our coverage area under an enhanced (level 3/5) severe risk for the potential of damaging straight-line winds and 1" hail. There will be a low-end tornado threat, especially as the main squall line moves through after sunset. Localized flooding will also be possible, with some areas picking up several inches of rain throughout the day. Have multiple ways of receiving severe alerts to stay ahead of this evening's storms!
A few showers will linger into Monday before dry conditions settle in Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. The dry period will be brief as unsettled weather returns Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday are trending drier, but a stationary front to our south could lead to higher rain chances if the front stalls out over our area. Overall, this upcoming week is looking unsettled.
