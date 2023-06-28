Good morning, today will be another great summer day. It’ll be normal summertime heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. There is an Air Quality Alert for particulate matter from wildfire smoke for elevations over 4000 feet until midnight tonight for Cherokee County in NC. Areawide, you may notice a little haze in the sky today. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Tomorrow, the wind returns out of the south, and things start to heat up both in air temperature and humidity. Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs from 90-94, max heat index near 100. Friday should be the hottest day with highs in the mid-90s and very muggy air pushing the heat index up to about 108. Both days will have a few widely scattered showers/storms.
The heat will continue on Saturday with highs in the mid-90s and max heat index near 105, and Sunday will be in the low 90s with a heat index around 100. Scattered showers/storms will be possible both days, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.