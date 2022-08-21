Happy Sunday! Overcast skies will continue this evening, with temperatures holding steady in the lower-80s. Scattered showers and a few storms will be around this evening, so keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans! Rain chances will gradually decrease tonight as temperatures drop into the upper-60s.
A few showers will linger into Monday morning before drier air moves back into the area. The best chance of rain will be in our Alabama and Georgia counties. Highs will range from the low to mid-80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday are looking dry with only a slim chance of a pop-up shower. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as highs reach the mid to upper-80s. Scattered storm chances will return by the end of the week.
