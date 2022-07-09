Happy Saturday! Conditions have been quiet for the last several hours, but scattered storms are starting to fire up this afternoon. Storm chances will linger through the evening hours before gradually tapering off. There is still a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe storms, with the main concerns being damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible with some of the slower-moving storms. Temperatures will hover in the upper-80s this evening, with cooler temperatures expected for the communities that receive rainfall.
Showers and storms will gradually end overnight as lows fall into the lower-70s.
Rain coverage will be lower on Sunday as drier air starts to push into the area. Our main rain chances will come in the form of spotty pop-up afternoon storms. High temperatures will range from 86-90 degrees.
Monday and Tuesday will feature mainly dry conditions, with highs topping out around 90 degrees each day. Our next round of storms will arrive mid-week.
