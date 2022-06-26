Happy Sunday! Showers and storms are quickly firing up this afternoon and will increase in coverage throughout the evening. A few strong to severe storms will be possible through 11 PM, with the main severe threats being gusty winds and frequent lightning. Slow-moving storms could also result in locally heavy rain and minor flash flooding, especially in areas with poor drainage. Tonight, storms will gradually end as drier air filters in from the north. Lows will range from 67-72 degrees.
Monday will feature a much-needed cooldown as highs return to the mid-80s. A few showers will be possible in the morning, especially across northern Georgia and Alabama.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and dry, with highs topping out in the mid to upper-80s.
A summertime pattern will set up for the end of the week as afternoon pop-up storm chances return. Highs will range from 87-92 degrees Thursday through the upcoming weekend.
