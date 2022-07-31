Good Afternoon! Hit or miss storm chances will continue for the rest of the evening, with temperatures holding steady in the mid to upper-80s. Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be possible with any storm that develops this evening. Rain chances will continue tonight as lows drop back into the 70s.
Monday will feature another round of rain as the same cold remains in the area. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be the primary concern throughout the day. The first day of August will start on a cooler note as highs remain in the 80s.
Temperatures will return to the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with a 20-30% chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or storm. The rest of the week will feature similar conditions with high temperatures reaching the low-90s and daily afternoon rain chances.
