Rain chances will increase tonight as a disturbance swing through the area. Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible, but any severe threat will remain to our south. Additional rainfall will generally be less than a half of an inch.
Rain showers will quickly end before sunrise Monday morning. Temperatures will remain slightly below average, with highs topping out in the mid to upper-60s. Unseasonably cool temperatures will continue Tuesday, with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper-30s. Patchy frost will be possible in rural areas Tuesday morning.
A major warm-up will arrive by the end of the week as daytime highs return to the mid-80s across the Tennessee Valley.
