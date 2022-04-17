Hour By Hour

Rain chances will increase tonight as a disturbance swing through the area. Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible, but any severe threat will remain to our south. Additional rainfall will generally be less than a half of an inch.

Rain showers will quickly end before sunrise Monday morning. Temperatures will remain slightly below average, with highs topping out in the mid to upper-60s. Unseasonably cool temperatures will continue Tuesday, with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper-30s. Patchy frost will be possible in rural areas Tuesday morning. 

A major warm-up will arrive by the end of the week as daytime highs return to the mid-80s across the Tennessee Valley.

For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.

Tags

Meteorlogist

Clay joined the Local 3 Weather Storm Alert Team as the weekend meteorologist and reporter in June of 2021. He came to Local 3 from WABG Channel 6 in Greenville, Mississippi where he served as the morning meteorologist for 2 years.

Recommended for you