On-and-off showers will continue tonight as temperatures slowly drop into the 50s. Additional rainfall amounts will range from 0.10-0.25" with higher amounts along and east of I-75 through Monday morning.
Halloween on Monday will feature a few showers early in the day, but the rain will be gone just in time for Trick-or-Treating. Monday's highs will be in the 70s with temperatures dropping into the 60s as the search for candy begins.
The rest of the week will feature highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Each day will be about 5-10 degrees above average for early November standards. There will be a slim chance of a shower late Tuesday into Wednesday, but the rest of the week will be dry.
