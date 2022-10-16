Happy Sunday! Another pleasant evening is in store, with temperatures remaining in the 70s. A few scattered showers will be around after 8 PM and continue off and on tonight. Rainfall amounts will be light as most communities will only pick up enough to wet the ground. Any lingering showers will wrap up before sunrise on Monday.
A strong surge of cold air will begin to filter into the area on Monday as temperatures struggle to push out of the 60s during the day. Temperatures will drop like a rock Monday night, and many of us will wake up in the lower-30s by Tuesday morning. A Freeze Warning is currently in effect from 2-10 AM Tuesday.
Arctic air will continue to push into the region through the middle of the week. High temperatures will only top out in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday, while overnight lows drop into the 20s and 30s. It will feel much more like mid-December than mid-October!
Temperatures will gradually rebound by the end of the week, with dry conditions persisting through the upcoming weekend.
