Happy Saturday! Temperatures will hover in the 60s for the remainder of the evening. Cloud cover will continue to thicken as our next weather maker approaches the region. Scattered showers will begin between 7-9 PM and become more widespread overnight. Rainfall totals will generally be around half an inch with localized higher amounts possible. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 50s.
A few lingering showers will be around Sunday morning, especially in our eastern communities. The remainder of Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds of 25-30 mph. High temperatures will top out around 60 degrees.
Monday is shaping up to be dry, with mild temperatures to start the week. The dry weather will be brief as another round of heavy rain moves into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. This mid-week system could dump 1-2" of rainfall across the Tennessee Valley.
The rest of the week will be dry, with colder air returning towards the end of the week.