Happy Sunday! Today is shaping up to be a good movie day as on-and-off rain showers continue throughout the day. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but conditions will not be favorable for any severe weather. Rainfall amounts will generally be around half an inch or less through Monday morning. Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees cooler today, with highs ranging from the low to mid-60s.
Halloween on Monday will feature a few showers early in the day, but the rain will be gone just in time for Trick-or-Treating. Monday's highs will be in the 70s with temperatures dropping into the 60s as the search for candy begins.
The rest of the week will feature highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Each day will be about 5-10 degrees above average for early November standards. There will be a slim chance of a shower late Tuesday into Wednesday, but the rest of the week will be dry.
