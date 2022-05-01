Happy Sunday! An approaching cold front will spark scattered showers and storms mid-morning through the early afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be highly variable, but some locations could pick up 0.50" of rain. There will be no severe threat for your Sunday, and high temperatures will top out in the upper-70s.
Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. There will be a slim chance of an evening shower, but most of us will remain dry. Tuesday will be nearly identical, with a better chance of evening showers and storms.
An unsettled weather pattern will continue Wednesday through Friday across the Tennessee Valley. Each day will feature a considerable amount of cloud cover, with scattered showers and storms possible each afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the 70s by Friday.
